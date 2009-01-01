 "Paint" or "Gelcoat"??
    "Paint" or "Gelcoat"??

    Last year, i had a (ahem) slight altercation with our '97 GSX and a Honda Aquatrax. It put a good sized crack in the hull near where the top and bottom hulls seal together.
    Long story short, the hull is repaired and filled in, and is ready for color coat.
    But i'm kind of confused what to use.
    Theres an aerosol paint listed on the ColorRite website that looks like what i need.
    But i hear about using a "Gelcoat" also.
    I used multiple layers of resin / fiberglass met for the repair. (along with some fiberglass gel).
    Is the gelcoat need to be used? Or will paint suffice?
    Also im assuming the red is SeaDoo "Viper Red".??

    Thanks in advance.
    Re: "Paint" or "Gelcoat"??

    gelcoat
