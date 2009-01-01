|
|
-
WTB ISO Keihins CDKII Needle Jet orings, H//L screw orings.
Looking for Keihins CDKII Needle Jet orings, H//L screw orings.
Anyone have a stock of these, know of a brick and motor store that carries these and/or knows the exact dimensions of these?
P/N 28 and part of 3.
https://www.keihin-na.com/assets/1/7/cdk_parts.pdf
