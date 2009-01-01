Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rotax 717 cooling system flush #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Houston Age 40 Posts 2 Rotax 717 cooling system flush I am looking at flushing the cooling system on my 2002 rotax 717 with CLR or similar. I do the same on my boat by using small bilge pump to circulate the cleaner from a bucket through the system and back to the bucket. After looking at the system, I think I can do the same thing on the rotax by disconnecting the two lines that inject water into the exhaust and running them back to the bucket as well. That way none of the cleaner will go into the exhaust and backfill to the cylinders. Has anybody here done something similar, or can anyone confirm this will work the way I'm thinking?



Thanks,



Jason Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules