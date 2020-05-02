Two Wave Venture Hoods, $150 shipped each, con US only.

Not perfect, but decent and completely functional. I'm also including the hinge with both. Looking at ebay there are about 10 listed now. Cheapest is $199.99, with many over $300 and the highest is $399.99, and none of those include the hinge. Hinges are listed for $20-30. Email me at psucharski@tds.net if interested.

20200502_213903.jpg20200502_213912.jpg20200502_213918.jpg