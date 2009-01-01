this is a new ski to me, went to start first time this season and cant get it to start. I have the security FOB and believe i am unlocking correctly. Green light and 2 beeps. when I hit the start button i can hear a click from the electronic box, but starter doesn't do anything.

Battery was charged while in storage and is reading 12.3v, which i know is a little low (should I replace battery) Is this maybe the starter solenoid/relay?