 Wtb a set of carbs for 1100 Yamaha
  Yesterday, 09:59 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,028

    Wtb a set of carbs for 1100 Yamaha

    Need a good set of fresh water 38 mikuni carbs for a 1100 venture or raider , lmk what you have , fuel pump is not necessary
  Yesterday, 10:08 PM
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    40
    Posts
    727

    Re: Wtb a set of carbs for 1100 Yamaha

    I hAve a set. Ill get some pics for you


