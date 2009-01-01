Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F12X HELP! Wont Crank, Wont Turn. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location NYC Posts 7 F12X HELP! Wont Crank, Wont Turn. Hey guys, I've seen a couple people on the forums have the same issue but no one seems to reply with a fix..



Ive been through a lot with this ski from ECU replacement to replacing main replay, turbos, etc..



Ive changed the battery, main replay and the magnetic starter relay and can't seem to find the issue. When i connect the key ski beeps and dash lights up but it won't crank or turn over at all. i hit the start button and nothing happens. i do believe i hear the fuel pump but thats about it. Im wondering if its the actual starter.? any insight.



While riding i docked on a beach, when it was time to return to the dock my ski wouldn't start. I was getting towed back to the doc with another aquatrax and while being towed i attempted to start the ski and it actually started , i rode it back to the dock and it rode great. haven't been able to get it back on since.



I would appreciate any help!

thank you

