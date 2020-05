Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lake Mead Open To Passholders Since May 2nd #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 275 Lake Mead Open To Passholders Since May 2nd I have not got my ski tuned up yet so have not purchase my 2020 marine pass either...but, Lake Mead opened to season passholders yesterday (so, that there was no reason to exchange currency). I went down today to see if I could grab some pics racing close enough to Boulder Beach but for this time of the year the lake is pretty vacant.







One car leaves, one can go in. I am on deck.





Cops supervising the new freedoms vigorously.





I guess if you are wealthy and bored...you just ride Dad's wake. LOL

