Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 GTX TPS Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location New York Posts 5 2001 GTX TPS Issues Ive read a thread on here talking about the effects of a bad tps and how to diagnosis it. I have a 01 GTX that cuts out and lowers rpms after 3/4 of a throttle pull. It goes faster at 3/4 than full and feels electrical, like a quick cut out not a bog down. It used to run like the wind. I tested the switch with a voltmeter and couldnt get a reading at any point in the travel of the throttle. Does this sound like a faulty sensor? Id like to be more sure before I buy a new one, thanks in advance for the advice. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules