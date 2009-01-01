|
|
-
2001 GTX TPS Issues
Ive read a thread on here talking about the effects of a bad tps and how to diagnosis it. I have a 01 GTX that cuts out and lowers rpms after 3/4 of a throttle pull. It goes faster at 3/4 than full and feels electrical, like a quick cut out not a bog down. It used to run like the wind. I tested the switch with a voltmeter and couldnt get a reading at any point in the travel of the throttle. Does this sound like a faulty sensor? Id like to be more sure before I buy a new one, thanks in advance for the advice.
