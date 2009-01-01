Thread: Bench test?

|
Bench test?
I am in the middle of a complete 61x gasket overhaul.
Is it possible to c clamp the engine mount to a steel plate and i beam table to bench start the engine before re installing it or will it completely try and vibrate lose from the table?
Re: Bench test?
If u did everything correctly there is no need to bench test. Just perform a leakdown test.
Re: Bench test?
Im not finished yet but the main things are done and will be doing a pressure test tomorrow.
