 Bench test?
Thread: Bench test?

  Today, 05:24 PM
    Longhorn2000
    Longhorn2000 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Corpus christi tx
    Age
    34
    Posts
    8

    Bench test?

    I am in the middle of a complete 61x gasket overhaul.

    Is it possible to c clamp the engine mount to a steel plate and i beam table to bench start the engine before re installing it or will it completely try and vibrate lose from the table?
  Today, 05:34 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5,930

    Re: Bench test?

    If u did everything correctly there is no need to bench test. Just perform a leakdown test.
  Today, 05:37 PM
    Longhorn2000
    Longhorn2000 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Corpus christi tx
    Age
    34
    Posts
    8

    Re: Bench test?

    Im not finished yet but the main things are done and will be doing a pressure test tomorrow.
