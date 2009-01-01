Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Bench test? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Corpus christi tx Age 34 Posts 8 Bench test? I am in the middle of a complete 61x gasket overhaul.



If u did everything correctly there is no need to bench test. Just perform a leakdown test.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

