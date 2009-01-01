Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS550 Actual Compression #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Seattle Posts 10 JS550 Actual Compression What kind of compression is everybody getting on your 550 rebuilds? Ive re-built a handful of 550 motors with new pistons, milled heads and high compression heads and Ive always had the boring/honing done by a reputable machinist. The most compression I ever get is around 120-130psi (throttle wide open, different testers, etc.) The reason Im asking is because I see posts on here where people talk about getting 160-180psi or more out of their 550 motors and Im starting to think theyre all just blowing smoke. Ive gotten 160-180psi from the 650 motors but never a 550. Can anybody shed some light on this for me? Also, anybody tried the ADA head for the 550 reed valve motor? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,930 Re: JS550 Actual Compression I think lots of folks have non functioning compression gauges. In the oem service manual it states something like 85-130psi. I have personally serviced and ridden bone stock 440's AND 550's cranking 110 or 120 psi that ran out great. I also have a customer with a very well built 550 that cranks about 170psi...….this is AFTER I down tuned it a bit!! The way it was before was so wild it just wouldn't stay together for a whole season. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Justsendit Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules