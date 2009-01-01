|
JS550 Actual Compression
What kind of compression is everybody getting on your 550 rebuilds? Ive re-built a handful of 550 motors with new pistons, milled heads and high compression heads and Ive always had the boring/honing done by a reputable machinist. The most compression I ever get is around 120-130psi (throttle wide open, different testers, etc.) The reason Im asking is because I see posts on here where people talk about getting 160-180psi or more out of their 550 motors and Im starting to think theyre all just blowing smoke. Ive gotten 160-180psi from the 650 motors but never a 550. Can anybody shed some light on this for me? Also, anybody tried the ADA head for the 550 reed valve motor?
Re: JS550 Actual Compression
I think lots of folks have non functioning compression gauges. In the oem service manual it states something like 85-130psi. I have personally serviced and ridden bone stock 440's AND 550's cranking 110 or 120 psi that ran out great. I also have a customer with a very well built 550 that cranks about 170psi...….this is AFTER I down tuned it a bit!! The way it was before was so wild it just wouldn't stay together for a whole season.
