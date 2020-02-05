Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Two Yamaha Start Stop Switches For Sale #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,620 Blog Entries 5 Two Yamaha Start Stop Switches For Sale Two Yamaha start stop switches. $60 shipped each or $100 shipped for the pair. Con US only. Tested good on 5/2/2020. Removed from Wave Venture sit downs.

Wires would need to be lengthened for Super Jet or FX1. Email me at psucharski@tds.net if interested. Thanks.





20200503_093152.jpg20200503_093156.jpg



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



