Two Yamaha start stop switches. $60 shipped each or $100 shipped for the pair. Con US only. Tested good on 5/2/2020. Removed from Wave Venture sit downs.
Wires would need to be lengthened for Super Jet or FX1. Email me at psucharski@tds.net if interested. Thanks.


