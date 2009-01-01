 WTB X2 Gas tank and oil tank straps, exhuast studs, + more
  Yesterday, 11:03 PM
    Pb300
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    East Side Michigan
    WTB X2 Gas tank and oil tank straps, exhuast studs, + more

    Hello, hoping for a one stop and shop!

    WTB for an X2 and 750 motor

    For x2:
    Gas tank and oil tank straps, stock bilge filter, left pad under gas tank


    For motor:
    (4) exhaust manifold studs (see picture, would like same size)
    (1) Flywheel bolt for a small pin
    (3) pipe thread plugs

    Maybe used coupler removal tool


