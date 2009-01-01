 Yamaha triple 65u billet aluminum cylinder head with 33cc domes
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 07:52 PM #1
    thepitracer
    thepitracer is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    708

    Yamaha triple 65u billet aluminum cylinder head with 33cc domes

    Yamaha triple 65u billet aluminum cylinder head with 33cc domes. For mono triple engine. As is, needs o-rings and hardware. $200 plus shipping and PayPal fees.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 