Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 550 piston port half pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location Michigan Age 18 Posts 21 WTB 550 piston port half pipe looking for a js550 half pipe. condition does not matter to me. i would also need an adapter if it is a two piece pipe. Last edited by The Js550 Fan; Today at 12:29 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules