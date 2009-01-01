Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Rx sea doo carbon ring ? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Tampa FL Age 42 Posts 207 Rx sea doo carbon ring ? Hey guys, I need someone to refresh my memory. I decided to rebuild the pump on my RX and I forgot how to put this thing back together. Carbon Ring, Is the coupling suppose to slide over the ring on the impeller shaft, or does it just slide to it? See pictures 41E32970-B588-46C2-852C-6F67E1C64ED5.jpeg80F41514-64F0-4511-A146-2ED639457A2E.jpegE59A54C7-F561-4F58-AE09-5953AD3BCEF3.jpeg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,926 Re: Rx sea doo carbon ring ? That C shaped ring on the driveshaft should go right into the stainless "hat". http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules