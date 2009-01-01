 Rx sea doo carbon ring ?
  Today, 10:15 PM
    terryupnu
    terryupnu is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Tampa FL
    Age
    42
    Posts
    207

    Rx sea doo carbon ring ?

    Hey guys, I need someone to refresh my memory. I decided to rebuild the pump on my RX and I forgot how to put this thing back together. Carbon Ring, Is the coupling suppose to slide over the ring on the impeller shaft, or does it just slide to it? See pictures 41E32970-B588-46C2-852C-6F67E1C64ED5.jpeg80F41514-64F0-4511-A146-2ED639457A2E.jpegE59A54C7-F561-4F58-AE09-5953AD3BCEF3.jpeg
  Today, 10:56 PM
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5,926

    Re: Rx sea doo carbon ring ?

    That C shaped ring on the driveshaft should go right into the stainless "hat".
