650sx CDI, starter relay, Electrical bolt sizes

Hey Everyone,



I've been doing some searching through the forums as well as part website for these bolt sizes. The are just listed as "bolt" and no sizes for the ones i'm trying to track down. I am putting a basket case back together and am coming down the home stretch. I know this is probably a long shot, but I wanted to see if anyone happens to know what the sizes are for these so I can go pick some up. (2) for the CDI to the electrical box, (4) for the electrical box cover to case. and lastly (2) for the Starter relay. If anyone has any information on this that would be awesome. Thanks!





