Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 Sea-Doo GTX DI running rough. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Grapevine, Texas Posts 16 2000 Sea-Doo GTX DI running rough. Purchased a used GTX and had a rebuilt fuel pump installed. Took the bike out once and it ran great. The low fuel alarm started going off on my second outing and the engine started running rough and would not get up on plane. Starts and idles - just does not run right. Ran for 15 minutes and the engine is barely warm to the touch.

fuel level gauge is not working - suspecting the fuel pump is bad. Next step is to put a pressure gauge on the fuel line - got to figure out that procedure. Ideas?

