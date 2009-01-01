Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: anyone put a 62t raider exhaust on a 61x #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2007 Location WI Age 56 Posts 1,370 anyone put a 62t raider exhaust on a 61x swapping 61x motor into a raider, using the raider head (an extra 10 psi) and bracket, was wondering if it can be done with out blowing the gasket and getting water ingestion, looks like the 61x gasket would work if I let the manifold drop down instead of centering on bolts Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

