Check out this vintage PP mod engine

just finished rebuild , last raced around 1988-1989

getting resurected to run again

had 30 years of 927 gumming up the crank , good to go now

list of goodies

pjs total loss aluminum flywheel ignition

trued and welded and balanced T crank

pjs head

440 aluminum cylinder bored to 75mm and ported

L&S side draft 38 snowmobile mikuni carbs

homemade flex coupler and cable perch

probably raced by an expert class racer

have not seen skis plate color yet

Nice!

