 550 mod engine pics
  Today, 09:07 PM #1
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,024

    550 mod engine pics

    image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
    Check out this vintage PP mod engine
    just finished rebuild , last raced around 1988-1989
    getting resurected to run again
    had 30 years of 927 gumming up the crank , good to go now
    list of goodies
    pjs total loss aluminum flywheel ignition
    trued and welded and balanced T crank
    pjs head
    440 aluminum cylinder bored to 75mm and ported
    L&S side draft 38 snowmobile mikuni carbs
    homemade flex coupler and cable perch
    probably raced by an expert class racer
    have not seen skis plate color yet
    just sharing some rare cool stuff pics
  Today, 10:29 PM #2
    matt888
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    CENTRAL FL
    Age
    52
    Posts
    588

    Re: 550 mod engine pics

    Nice!

