PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
550 mod engine pics
image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
Check out this vintage PP mod engine
just finished rebuild , last raced around 1988-1989
getting resurected to run again
had 30 years of 927 gumming up the crank , good to go now
list of goodies
pjs total loss aluminum flywheel ignition
trued and welded and balanced T crank
pjs head
440 aluminum cylinder bored to 75mm and ported
L&S side draft 38 snowmobile mikuni carbs
homemade flex coupler and cable perch
probably raced by an expert class racer
have not seen skis plate color yet
just sharing some rare cool stuff pics
