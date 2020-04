Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: These new jetboards (jet surfboards) #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2011 Location So. Utah Age 28 Posts 1,672 These new jetboards (jet surfboards) the pricing on these damn things is ridiculous

Ive seen right around $8000 - $10,000



Anyone know a motor and jet pump setup that is small enough to fit in the board, or are they all electric?



Anyone tried to build one on the cheap, around $2000? 1994 1100 SJ - Dead

1996 spec hx

"I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488

#2 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 41 Posts 607 Re: These new jetboards (jet surfboards) Updated version of the surfjets



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Justsendit Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules