Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1984 JS550 Opinions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Hollywood Florida Posts 20 1984 JS550 Opinions Hey guys my name is Mark Ive been a long time follower of these forums but never really posted much. Im trying to get myself into a stand up so my buddys and I can go out and have some fun on it lol. I live in south Florida and theres not many of these for sale, theyre hard to come by.

I found this 1984 JS550 for sale near me and I wanted to try to get a few knowledgeable opinions on it if possible. The guys says it has straight bars with a riva throttle, a later model js550 intake for a 44mm carb with the spacer to fit a new SBN44 square pump carb with a primer instead of a choke, a kerker exhaust pipe, a jet dynamic scooped intake grate, an ocean pro extended ride plate, new throttle and steering cables, the compression is 150 psi on both cylinders. He sent me videos of it running and him riding it, looks like it runs great. The ski looks pretty mint, garage kept, it includes the aluminum beach cart, and it has a clean Florida title. The guys asking 1800 which I know is a lot, too much. My question is if I could get the ski for around 1400 or 1500 is it worth it? Or is that still paying too much? I figure the beach cart is worth a couple hundred bucks or so. They rarely come up for sale around here so its hard for me to compare the price to others. It looks like a great ski to me but Id like to see if anyone has any input. Thanks in advance guys, stay safe!

069B4E1C-4F77-44B8-9DAF-47C561C5CDFB.jpeg27C791FD-BB6C-4426-A3CF-2C3EBB1EF037.jpegC5022367-DFCB-4FDC-88E7-A83A558918A0.jpegFB2AABB3-FA81-45B1-9E26-A251DC1E6F90.jpeg #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2012 Location La Crosse right on the RIVER Age 35 Posts 846 Re: 1984 JS550 Opinions This sounds Identical to my first ski, except it's a 1984. I got mine off ebay in 2004 for $725. This one is all waxed up and shiny, mine was pretty beat. This includes the beach cart, which is worth 200-300 alone.



Today that ski would go for around 750-1000 in Wisconsin. Add the beach cart and you're at 1000-1300 area. Talk him down to $1400 or get him to throw in a new battery at $1500 Last edited by bird; Today at 02:46 PM . Third Coast Freeride - Midwest Wave Warriors



