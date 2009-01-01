Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 FX140 Won't Start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location White Plains GA Posts 2 2003 FX140 Won't Start Need help on what to do next. I have a 2003 FX140 that cranks strong but will not start. I have checked the battery out and the (3) fuses and all test good. I had the security module replaced last summer and ski started and ran good after it was replaced. I get no error alarm signals, only a single beep when unlocking with FOB and priming sound that stops after a few seconds. Ran great last summer and now will not start. Is there anyway to check or test the Kill switch and Security module? No smell of gas and not sure if I'm getting spark without going into the motor pulling plugs. Any suggestions or help would be greatly appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

