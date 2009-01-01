 **550sx Reed Engine - Need a Half-pipe
  Today, 09:55 AM #1
    Hames_02hd
    Hames_02hd is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Sussex, England
    Posts
    9

    **550sx Reed Engine - Need a Half-pipe

    Hi guys,

    As the title suggests I'm looking for a Half-pipe of any sort, (ideally Factory or Coffman) if anyone on here as one laying about they would like to sell?

    don't hesitate to upload some pictures if so, would also need to be happy to ship to UK.. obviously happy to pay what ever for that..

    thanks in advanced..
  Today, 11:11 AM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    36
    Posts
    3,379

    Re: **550sx Reed Engine - Need a Half-pipe

    i think "bjs performance" is making a carbon version of the factory "reed" version half pipe. i know ive seen pics on instagram
