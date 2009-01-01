|
**550sx Reed Engine - Need a Half-pipe
Hi guys,
As the title suggests I'm looking for a Half-pipe of any sort, (ideally Factory or Coffman) if anyone on here as one laying about they would like to sell?
don't hesitate to upload some pictures if so, would also need to be happy to ship to UK.. obviously happy to pay what ever for that..
thanks in advanced..
-
Re: **550sx Reed Engine - Need a Half-pipe
i think "bjs performance" is making a carbon version of the factory "reed" version half pipe. i know ive seen pics on instagram
