Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: **550sx Reed Engine - Need a Half-pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Sussex, England Posts 9 **550sx Reed Engine - Need a Half-pipe Hi guys,



As the title suggests I'm looking for a Half-pipe of any sort, (ideally Factory or Coffman) if anyone on here as one laying about they would like to sell?



don't hesitate to upload some pictures if so, would also need to be happy to ship to UK.. obviously happy to pay what ever for that..



thanks in advanced.. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 36 Posts 3,379 Re: **550sx Reed Engine - Need a Half-pipe i think "bjs performance" is making a carbon version of the factory "reed" version half pipe. i know ive seen pics on instagram



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules