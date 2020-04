Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Small pin 750 ss crank strighting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Kansas Age 27 Posts 16 Blog Entries 2 Small pin 750 ss crank strighting I have a small pin 750 the bearings all spin freely but when i go to torque down the case it binds when both pistons would be even. I noticed the crank has been replaced at some point and the case has been welded. I made sure the tab in the Middle bearing was aligned and the seals. Do i just need a dial indicator and two crank supports to make a homemade jig and brass mallet? What are the tolerances and how to i go about checking it properly Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

