2003 Sportster LE throttle cable with wiring harness has me stumped

#1
PWCToday Newbie

2003 Sportster LE throttle cable with wiring harness has me stumped

My father bought this 2003 Sportster Le for $400 on Craigslist. It was cheap because the guy ripped out the reverse and throttle cables and never bothered to replace them. One of the throttle cables has a wiring harness coming out of it that plugs into a harness in the engine area. If it's not plugged in it won't start. Parts breakdowns are showing this cable connecting somewhere upfront near the controls but it's called an engine throttle cable. I can't for the life of me figure out where this thing goes as it's too small to reach anywhere upfront. It's specific to model years 2000-2003. Does anyone have any idea what this thing connects to?

#2

Re: 2003 Sportster LE throttle cable with wiring harness has me stumped

It connects to the MPEM,it is for timing advance at full throttle.

