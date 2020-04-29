 2003 Sportster LE throttle cable with wiring harness has me stumped
  Today, 07:36 PM
    j4bs4209333
    j4bs4209333 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    Massachusetts
    Posts
    35

    2003 Sportster LE throttle cable with wiring harness has me stumped

    My father bought this 2003 Sportster Le for $400 on Craigslist. It was cheap because the guy ripped out the reverse and throttle cables and never bothered to replace them. One of the throttle cables has a wiring harness coming out of it that plugs into a harness in the engine area. If it's not plugged in it won't start. Parts breakdowns are showing this cable connecting somewhere upfront near the controls but it's called an engine throttle cable. I can't for the life of me figure out where this thing goes as it's too small to reach anywhere upfront. It's specific to model years 2000-2003. Does anyone have any idea what this thing connects to?IMG_20200429_191856827.jpg
  Today, 08:48 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,919

    Re: 2003 Sportster LE throttle cable with wiring harness has me stumped

    It connects to the MPEM,it is for timing advance at full throttle.
