Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Buying 2005 GTX with broken impeller/driveshaft #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2013 Location United States Posts 34 Buying 2005 GTX with broken impeller/driveshaft Someone is selling an 05 gtx supercharged around me for 1800 bucks. This is the damage. Will a used drive shaft plus jet pump fix it right up? Anything else I should be looking out for?

jetpump.jpg

jetpump1.jpg

jetpump2.jpg

jetpump3.jpg

