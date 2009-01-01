Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pump shaft or bearings? IMPELLER SCRAPING 900STX #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2011 Location sc Age 35 Posts 98 Pump shaft or bearings? IMPELLER SCRAPING 900STX Hi all,



So my ski has been down for a long time. With all this quarantine stuff, I have had some time to work on it. I have a 98 900 STX. I thought the engine was seized, but turns out, it is the impeller. I took the whole pump assembly off and now the engine turns over. When I removed the bearing cap on the impeller housing, it was FULL of water, that has been sitting forever. That being said, one tine of the impeller looks like it is barely touching the wear plate. I have a few questions moving forward.



1. Can the bearings be so bad that the shaft binded off center in the wear plate? (Could this just be terrible bearings???)

2. If so, any help on removing the completely bound impeller? I can't get the shaft to budge.

3. If not, which Kawasaki pumps are interchangeable? Will an 1100 stx or a zxi work? and Is this a time to possibly, "upgrade" the pump for more hp? If so, with what? I see alot about solas impellers.

