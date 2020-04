Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1998 Tigershark TS1000R Carburetor Needle & Seat #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location MI Age 38 Posts 456 1998 Tigershark TS1000R Carburetor Needle & Seat Does anyone know what size needle and seat a 98' Tigershark TS1000R takes? My shop manual only goes up to model year 1997 and from the information i'm gather it looks like Tigershark may have went with different jets and needle and seat sizes for model year 1998.



Enclosed is a picture of my new project. I finally got that 98' I have been lusting after.



Thanks

Never mind. I finally found my magnify glass so I could read the darn size! I pulled out a 1.2 on the mag cylinder so I assume the rest are the same, but will double check when I brake those carbs down too.

