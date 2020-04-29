Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HX guys, need some help #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,917 HX guys, need some help Customer of mine has a 787 swapped HX. Driveline I don't think could be any straighter aligned. Last year did some more tuning to get the most out of it. Spec 1 pipe, Proks, jetted, Skat 6 vane pump, Jetworks flow control and pipe water routed per Matt Braley's recommendations, also adjusted MPEM as per Matt. The thing is a BEAST! This will be the THIRD rubber damper I've had to put on the PTO. The fingers are a bit boogered.....just wondering if this is why that's happening or Maybe I'm allowing too much fore and aft play........or not enough? Attached Images 20200429_114817.jpg (4.05 MB, 2 views)

'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

