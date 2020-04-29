Customer of mine has a 787 swapped HX. Driveline I don't think could be any straighter aligned. Last year did some more tuning to get the most out of it. Spec 1 pipe, Proks, jetted, Skat 6 vane pump, Jetworks flow control and pipe water routed per Matt Braley's recommendations, also adjusted MPEM as per Matt. The thing is a BEAST! This will be the THIRD rubber damper I've had to put on the PTO. The fingers are a bit boogered.....just wondering if this is why that's happening or Maybe I'm allowing too much fore and aft play........or not enough?