 HX guys, need some help
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:11 PM #1
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5,917

    HX guys, need some help

    Customer of mine has a 787 swapped HX. Driveline I don't think could be any straighter aligned. Last year did some more tuning to get the most out of it. Spec 1 pipe, Proks, jetted, Skat 6 vane pump, Jetworks flow control and pipe water routed per Matt Braley's recommendations, also adjusted MPEM as per Matt. The thing is a BEAST! This will be the THIRD rubber damper I've had to put on the PTO. The fingers are a bit boogered.....just wondering if this is why that's happening or Maybe I'm allowing too much fore and aft play........or not enough?
    Attached Images Attached Images
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Myself

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 