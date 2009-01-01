 650 X2 Coffman Pipe Fittment Issue
  Today, 11:49 AM #1
    Shawtown_USA
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Location
    Yucca Valley, CA
    Posts
    186

    650 X2 Coffman Pipe Fittment Issue

    Ok guys, I have a 1989 650 X2 that I am putting a Coffman pipe on. I'm having an issue with the stock diverted manifold fitting because of the bracket for the stock exhaust (I believe they call this the lord mount?). Take a look at the pictures below. The way I see it (other than buying an AM manifold) I need to grind off the area circled in red and add a rubber or aluminum spacer in the area circled in blue. Any thoughts on this? Any reason I shouldn't do that?


    unnamed2.jpgunnamed1.jpgunnamed.jpgunnamed3.jpg
  Today, 11:54 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,253

    Re: 650 X2 Coffman Pipe Fittment Issue

    Another easier option may just be to drill another hole and tap it lower on the manfold
  Today, 11:55 AM #3
    Shawtown_USA
    Frequent Poster Shawtown_USA's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Yucca Valley, CA
    Posts
    186

    Re: 650 X2 Coffman Pipe Fittment Issue

    Another easier option may just be to drill another hole and tap it lower on the manfold
    Not a bad idea, do you think this would change things with the rest of the pipe going into the waterbox?
