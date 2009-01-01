Ok guys, I have a 1989 650 X2 that I am putting a Coffman pipe on. I'm having an issue with the stock diverted manifold fitting because of the bracket for the stock exhaust (I believe they call this the lord mount?). Take a look at the pictures below. The way I see it (other than buying an AM manifold) I need to grind off the area circled in red and add a rubber or aluminum spacer in the area circled in blue. Any thoughts on this? Any reason I shouldn't do that?
unnamed2.jpgunnamed1.jpgunnamed.jpgunnamed3.jpg