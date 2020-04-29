 WTB Yamaha 701 Stock Exhaust from Waveraider or Waveventure
  Today, 09:53 AM #1
    JettDreams
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    IL
    Age
    38
    Posts
    883

    WTB Yamaha 701 Stock Exhaust from Waveraider or Waveventure

    Needing a freshwater Yamaha 701 Stock Exhaust from Waveraider or Waveventure 700 twin. Pic below of what I need exactly. Thanks

    Screenshot_20200429-083649_Gallery_resized.jpg
  Today, 09:54 AM #2
    dpast08
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Georgia
    Age
    30
    Posts
    232

    Re: WTB Yamaha 701 Stock Exhaust from Waveraider or Waveventure

    I have another freshwater pipe if youre interested


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
