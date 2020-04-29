|
WTB Yamaha 701 Stock Exhaust from Waveraider or Waveventure
Needing a freshwater Yamaha 701 Stock Exhaust from Waveraider or Waveventure 700 twin. Pic below of what I need exactly. Thanks
Frequent Poster
Re: WTB Yamaha 701 Stock Exhaust from Waveraider or Waveventure
I have another freshwater pipe if youre interested
