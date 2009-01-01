 no start, no crank, no nothing on 650SX
    no start, no crank, no nothing on 650SX

    I am having, yet again, a big issue with my 87 650SX. The ski was starting and running fine just a week ago; however, i decided that it was as good a time as any to pull the flywheel cover off for painting. After a week of sanding and repainting that particular part, i reinstalled it on the engine only to find that the ski was not responding to any input to the starter button. I have tried multiple batteries, but to no avail. There is absolutely no feedback from the engine or e-box when i click the start button. The ski has a new starter and ebox that was installed (for assurance that it was done correctly) by a local boat/PWC mechanic and worked great for at least two months and one ride on the water. Im not sure why it would randomly decide to cease function, but the entire ebox is sealed shut and all of the wires are soddered together so I really dont want to break it open if thats not the issue. Does anyone know any good ways to test what could be wrong?
    Re: no start, no crank, no nothing on 650SX

    Probably a broken wire between the start switch and the ebox. Figure out which wires they are and use a voltmeter and check for continuity as close to the ebox as possible. If you get the correct wire you should have continuity when you push the start button


