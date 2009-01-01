|
no start, no crank, no nothing on 650SX
I am having, yet again, a big issue with my 87 650SX. The ski was starting and running fine just a week ago; however, i decided that it was as good a time as any to pull the flywheel cover off for painting. After a week of sanding and repainting that particular part, i reinstalled it on the engine only to find that the ski was not responding to any input to the starter button. I have tried multiple batteries, but to no avail. There is absolutely no feedback from the engine or e-box when i click the start button. The ski has a new starter and ebox that was installed (for assurance that it was done correctly) by a local boat/PWC mechanic and worked great for at least two months and one ride on the water. Im not sure why it would randomly decide to cease function, but the entire ebox is sealed shut and all of the wires are soddered together so I really dont want to break it open if thats not the issue. Does anyone know any good ways to test what could be wrong?
1986 650SX
Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII
Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs
Re: no start, no crank, no nothing on 650SX
Probably a broken wire between the start switch and the ebox. Figure out which wires they are and use a voltmeter and check for continuity as close to the ebox as possible. If you get the correct wire you should have continuity when you push the start button
