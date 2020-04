Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea Doo Speedster boat with dual 2-stroke motors #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location United States Age 41 Posts 109 Sea Doo Speedster boat with dual 2-stroke motors Looking for a garage kept boat without sun fading or sun damaged seats. I don't care if the motors are blown or brand new. But everything must be there and complete. Willing to pay top dollar for a mint boat. Also willing to buy a fixxer upper but the interior and hull must be in nearly perfect condition. I'm in St Petersburg Florida but willing to travel up to 1000 miles for the right boat Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules