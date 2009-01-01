Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 Honda Aquatrax won't start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Arkansas Posts 1 2007 Honda Aquatrax won't start My aquatrax turns over but does not start.



The first thing I did was replace spark plugs and battery. When I did it instantly started but only for a second. It would not start again unless I would remove spark plugs and let sit for 4 to 5 hours. Put the spark plugs back in and again it would fire and run for only a second and then would not restart. When you take the plugs out they look fine. They are not fouled and in most cases not wet.



I have tested the spark and it seems to be good. Spark plugs are obviously new. I have swapped coils from another jetski and no change. I have also swapped the ecm and the IAC valve and still nothing. I drained all fuel out of it and put fresh in as well.



I also disconnected the fuel line that connects to the fuel rail and it had great flow when hitting the start button. I am at a loss. I have owned four of these for 10 years and never had an issue I could not figure out.



