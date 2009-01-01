|
|
-
2007 Honda Aquatrax won't start
My aquatrax turns over but does not start.
The first thing I did was replace spark plugs and battery. When I did it instantly started but only for a second. It would not start again unless I would remove spark plugs and let sit for 4 to 5 hours. Put the spark plugs back in and again it would fire and run for only a second and then would not restart. When you take the plugs out they look fine. They are not fouled and in most cases not wet.
I have tested the spark and it seems to be good. Spark plugs are obviously new. I have swapped coils from another jetski and no change. I have also swapped the ecm and the IAC valve and still nothing. I drained all fuel out of it and put fresh in as well.
I also disconnected the fuel line that connects to the fuel rail and it had great flow when hitting the start button. I am at a loss. I have owned four of these for 10 years and never had an issue I could not figure out.
Any help would be greatly appreciated
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules