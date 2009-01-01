Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Removal of pads #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Virginia Age 51 Posts 10 Removal of pads Hi everyone. I wanted to replace my peeling pads with Hydro-Turf and did a lot of research on how to get the old ones off. There are a lot of techniques out there, but here's what worked for me.



Supplies: Heat gun, metal paint scraper, Scotch pad, PB Blaster, Acetone, gloves, paper towels.



First, I know I will be criticized for using a metal paint scraper, but I had to use it with the heat gun. A plastic one will melt. You have to use caution not to chip the gelcoat or below.



Step one: Pull all loose pads up.

Step two: Lay scraper at an angle and heat with gun. Start pushing scraper under the surface to release glue.

Step three: Once all pads are up, you will need to remove the clear plastic layer that is between the rubber and the adhesive. This likely will not come up with the rubber. Lay scraper at an angle with heat gun laying on the scraper (pictured) and slowly roll the plastic layer away from you.

Step four: Once plastic layer is up, coat the adhesive bed with PB Blaster. I found that trick on another site and it worked great. It doesn't dissipate quickly like acetone. Leave on for a few minutes and then use the metal or plastic scraper and begin working the adhesive up. Once its all up, wipe down with paper towels.

Step five: Hit any rough spots with Scotch pad.

Step six: Wipe areas down with acetone.



I think you have to be careful to de-grease the areas where the pads were removed so the new ones adhere properly. Not sure if acetone accomplishes this or not as I have not put my new Hydro Turf mats down yet.



