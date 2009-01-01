 **STARTING ISSUE ***2000 Kawasaki Ultra 150
  Today, 06:25 PM
    Wbelt25
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Iowa
    **STARTING ISSUE ***2000 Kawasaki Ultra 150

    Hi there, I just got a 2000 Kawasaki ultra 150, well if I hit the start button nothing happens no noises or anything. But if I use a screwdriver and touch the solenoid posts it turns over. My question is do yall think the start switch where your lanyard goes is bad... it does look pretty wore out the green button for start is missing. Was told its got low compression on a 1 cylinder, (plan on rebuilding all 3) but I need to get it to turn over by pushing the start button before I do anything. Any help is GREATLY appreciated, no manual yet but it is coming.
