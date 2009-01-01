Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: **STARTING ISSUE ***2000 Kawasaki Ultra 150 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Iowa Posts 1 **STARTING ISSUE ***2000 Kawasaki Ultra 150 Hi there, I just got a 2000 Kawasaki ultra 150, well if I hit the start button nothing happens no noises or anything. But if I use a screwdriver and touch the solenoid posts it turns over. My question is do yall think the start switch where your lanyard goes is bad... it does look pretty wore out the green button for start is missing. Was told its got low compression on a 1 cylinder, (plan on rebuilding all 3) but I need to get it to turn over by pushing the start button before I do anything. Any help is GREATLY appreciated, no manual yet but it is coming. Last edited by Wbelt25; Today at 06:32 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

