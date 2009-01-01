|
**STARTING ISSUE ***2000 Kawasaki Ultra 150
Hi there, I just got a 2000 Kawasaki ultra 150, well if I hit the start button nothing happens no noises or anything. But if I use a screwdriver and touch the solenoid posts it turns over. My question is do yall think the start switch where your lanyard goes is bad... it does look pretty wore out the green button for start is missing. Was told its got low compression on a 1 cylinder, (plan on rebuilding all 3) but I need to get it to turn over by pushing the start button before I do anything. Any help is GREATLY appreciated, no manual yet but it is coming.
