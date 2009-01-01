|
Possible to DIY repair ladder bar on Wake?
Hey all, I've got a '19 Wake 155 with the ladder bar on the back. The ladder bar springs have failed at probably eight hours of salt use, leaving it permanently down. I attempted to take the ladder mounts off to see if I could fix it, but the screws attaching it to the craft just spin, which makes me think there are nuts on the inside of the hull. Hopefully I didn't damage any sealing by spinning them at all if that is the case; I've had it out 6+ hours since then and didn't see anything to suggest water intrusion.
This would be a warranty repair, however the dealer says it needs to come in for this particular fix, and I don't have a trailer (had them deliver it at a boat ramp). I'm inclined to just leave it broken rather than pay the cost to have them come pick it up from the boat ramp just for such a simple problem; I have a bungee cord between the tie down loops holding it up right now, so not horrible, just annoying on a brand new craft. Was hoping I could find a way to fix it if it's just a parts issue.
Thanks
