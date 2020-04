Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki Jet Mate parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Apple valley Age 35 Posts 10 Kawasaki Jet Mate parts Have some parts I took out of my Jet mate and am moving so cleaning up

Jet Mate 650 engine with flywheel and electronics

jet mate kill switch with key



PM me with offers I will send pics upon request as I know these parts are getting harder to find

Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 33 Posts 1,825 Re: Kawasaki Jet Mate parts Do you have any other parts? Iím looking for the vent on the outside right hand side of the boat





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 1994 FX1

1985 JS550/650 conversion

