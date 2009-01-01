 2003 Sea Doo GTI engine issues
    2003 Sea Doo GTI engine issues

    Picked up a 2003 seado gti fuel injected for $400 the thing is spotless the old owner said it ran great all last season winterized it went to start this season and it was hydrolocking due to oil in cylinders. So i took plugs out spun it over for a while i got like TONS AND TONS of oil shooting out both cylinders... i have seen threads about the crank seal? or where the engine cases meet together? but this is just tons of oil is there like a check valve or something somewhere for oil pump? What else can cause this amount of oil to get into cylinders by just turning it over. Its as if i dumped oil into the cylinders and cranked it thats how much oil there is.
