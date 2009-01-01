 WTB Kawi Stock 650 Impeller & Keihin Arrestor Top
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:30 AM #1
    Rideallseasons
    Rideallseasons is online now
    PWCToday Guru Rideallseasons's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Up State NY
    Posts
    441

    WTB Kawi Stock 650 Impeller & Keihin Arrestor Top

    Just looking for a few stock Kawasaki parts to get a few skis back together. Parts are 2 good condition stock 650 X2/SX/TS/SC impellers (3 blade 59256-3705 or 5 blade 59255-3701). A couple stock keihin 650 flame Arrestor tops that came on the X2/SX/550sx. Feel free to PM. A21C8BD6-197E-474F-80EE-A6C71742BC34.jpeg130B89F5-6DC0-4778-8D71-337CA38CECE8.jpeg81521679-4A93-4539-8B34-6207EE4D09A2.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:03 AM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    33
    Posts
    5,256

    Re: WTB Kawi Stock 650 Impeller & Keihin Arrestor Top

    I have a Mariner 16* stainless impeller and a stock 28mm carb assembly that was rebuilt.
    Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 09:04 AM.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:24 AM #3
    Rideallseasons
    Rideallseasons is online now
    PWCToday Guru Rideallseasons's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Up State NY
    Posts
    441

    Re: WTB Kawi Stock 650 Impeller & Keihin Arrestor Top

    Thanks for the heads up Rush I’ll shoot you a PM on carb assembly. Really looking for the stocker impellers and tops still.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Rushford_Ripper

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 