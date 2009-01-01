|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
WTB Kawi Stock 650 Impeller & Keihin Arrestor Top
Just looking for a few stock Kawasaki parts to get a few skis back together. Parts are 2 good condition stock 650 X2/SX/TS/SC impellers (3 blade 59256-3705 or 5 blade 59255-3701). A couple stock keihin 650 flame Arrestor tops that came on the X2/SX/550sx. Feel free to PM. A21C8BD6-197E-474F-80EE-A6C71742BC34.jpeg130B89F5-6DC0-4778-8D71-337CA38CECE8.jpeg81521679-4A93-4539-8B34-6207EE4D09A2.jpeg
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WTB Kawi Stock 650 Impeller & Keihin Arrestor Top
I have a Mariner 16* stainless impeller and a stock 28mm carb assembly that was rebuilt.
Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 09:04 AM.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: WTB Kawi Stock 650 Impeller & Keihin Arrestor Top
Thanks for the heads up Rush I’ll shoot you a PM on carb assembly. Really looking for the stocker impellers and tops still.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Rushford_Ripper
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules