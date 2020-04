Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Jetting Question #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Chicago, IL Age 32 Posts 395 JS550 Jetting Question I have a 1984 JS550 with a SBN 44 carb and West coast exhaust that has never run right. SBN was bought used and probably needs to be re-jetted. Trying to jet the carb, but looking for a good place to start. Any idea on what jets I should start with for this setup? Anyone have a similar setup?



Thanks! 2007 Kawasaki 800 SXR

1994 Yamaha Waveblaster

