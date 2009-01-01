Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1990 ts 650 part out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2009 Location West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK Age 56 Posts 2,145 1990 ts 650 part out blown motor, has non lanyard style faceplate, nice electrics, missing jet pump super nice hull.....pics comingIMG_4021.JPGIMG_4044.JPG Attached Images IMG_4048.JPG (2.84 MB, 0 views) Last edited by troy boy; Today at 07:20 PM . Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 280 Re: 1990 ts 650 part out Man I wish this was closer love to have whole thing #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2009 Location West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK Age 56 Posts 2,145 Re: 1990 ts 650 part out she is a pretty one for sure Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules