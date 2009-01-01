 1990 ts 650 part out
  Today, 07:14 PM #1
    troy boy
    troy boy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home troy boy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    56
    Posts
    2,145

    1990 ts 650 part out

    blown motor, has non lanyard style faceplate, nice electrics, missing jet pump super nice hull.....pics comingIMG_4021.JPGIMG_4044.JPG
    Last edited by troy boy; Today at 07:20 PM.
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
  Today, 07:17 PM #2
    Austin1goss
    Austin1goss is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    27
    Posts
    280

    Re: 1990 ts 650 part out

    Man I wish this was closer love to have whole thing
  Today, 07:27 PM #3
    troy boy
    troy boy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home troy boy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    56
    Posts
    2,145

    Re: 1990 ts 650 part out

    she is a pretty one for sure
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
