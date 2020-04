Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Cheap fullpipe for js550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Monongahela Age 26 Posts 47 Cheap fullpipe for js550 Just like the title states, I have an old 84 js550 I need to remove motor anyhow so plan to put a full pipe on, cheaper the better shipped to 15022!



Have a jet sport , full pipe , needs coupler and clamps , 65$ shipped

