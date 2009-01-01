|
counter rotating engine
did seadoo use counter rotating engines in the 1995 speedster, Manual shows a R/H and a L/H impellers????
Re: counter rotating engine
nope... just different pitch impellors
Re: counter rotating engine
The manual shows two numbers 271 000 401 and 271 000 400 at 11-21 it had me looking thru all the data i could find and no ans
