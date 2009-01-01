Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: counter rotating engine #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location jacksonville, fl Posts 58 counter rotating engine did seadoo use counter rotating engines in the 1995 speedster, Manual shows a R/H and a L/H impellers???? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Ontario,Canada Posts 72 Re: counter rotating engine nope... just different pitch impellors #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location jacksonville, fl Posts 58 Re: counter rotating engine The manual shows two numbers 271 000 401 and 271 000 400 at 11-21 it had me looking thru all the data i could find and no ans Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) homebrewdoo Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

