 counter rotating engine
  Today, 03:55 PM #1
    homebrewdoo
    PWCToday Regular
    counter rotating engine

    did seadoo use counter rotating engines in the 1995 speedster, Manual shows a R/H and a L/H impellers????
  Today, 06:17 PM #2
    CALJET
    Re: counter rotating engine

    nope... just different pitch impellors
  Today, 06:55 PM #3
    homebrewdoo
    Re: counter rotating engine

    The manual shows two numbers 271 000 401 and 271 000 400 at 11-21 it had me looking thru all the data i could find and no ans
