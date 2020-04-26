Hi everyone
Got the carbs rebuilt on my 1200 and unfortunately it blew up on my second ride. I'm guessing my jetting was off or it was some previous wear since I found the oiler hose just butted up against the nipple when deleting the injection. (Still had 100 psi on all 3 B4 last ride)
Ski has just under 90hrs on it. Lost #3 and #2 #1 looked ok tho. I did have to tow the ski quite a way after it blew so there is a chance the drag of water through the pump destroyed things a bit more than they were. (20-20 hindsight)
Trying to weigh the options of ordering an exchange kit from sbt or if I can get by with having the bad one re sleeved locally and just getting the new pistons and and gaskets. I may need a new head also? What do you guys think of this one?
