Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blew the motor on my XLT 1200 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2013 Location Sacramento, CA Age 31 Posts 31 Blew the motor on my XLT 1200 Hi everyone



Got the carbs rebuilt on my 1200 and unfortunately it blew up on my second ride. I'm guessing my jetting was off or it was some previous wear since I found the oiler hose just butted up against the nipple when deleting the injection. (Still had 100 psi on all 3 B4 last ride)

Ski has just under 90hrs on it. Lost #3 and #2 #1 looked ok tho. I did have to tow the ski quite a way after it blew so there is a chance the drag of water through the pump destroyed things a bit more than they were. (20-20 hindsight)

Trying to weigh the options of ordering an exchange kit from sbt or if I can get by with having the bad one re sleeved locally and just getting the new pistons and and gaskets. I may need a new head also? What do you guys think of this one?

