Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Can I use SBT pistons on a nikasil bore? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location MI Age 38 Posts 452 Can I use SBT pistons on a nikasil bore? I have a 97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 with nikasil bores and was wondering if your pistons and rings are compatible with them? You guys offer steel liners for my ski and didn't know if the ring package that is included with your pistons can only be used with them (steel bores).

98' Sea Doo SPX Mint

96' Sea Doo HX Mint

95' Sea Doo XP800 Mint

95' Sea Doo XP800 - Rescue project (almost done)

99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)

97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Another rescue project (see videos below)

My Jet Ski videos below.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...wmp0jqpvLFpgmZ 04' Shorelander Double Trailer98' Sea Doo SPX Mint96' Sea Doo HX Mint95' Sea Doo XP800 Mint95' Sea Doo XP800 - Rescue project (almost done)99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Another rescue project (see videos below)My Jet Ski videos below. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,911 Re: Can I use SBT pistons on a nikasil bore? The pistons and rings don't care whether they are going in steel sleeves or nikisil. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules