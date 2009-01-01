|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Can I use SBT pistons on a nikasil bore?
I have a 97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 with nikasil bores and was wondering if your pistons and rings are compatible with them? You guys offer steel liners for my ski and didn't know if the ring package that is included with your pistons can only be used with them (steel bores).
04' Shorelander Double Trailer
98' Sea Doo SPX Mint
96' Sea Doo HX Mint
95' Sea Doo XP800 Mint
95' Sea Doo XP800 - Rescue project (almost done)
99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)
97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Another rescue project (see videos below)
My Jet Ski videos below.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...wmp0jqpvLFpgmZ
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Can I use SBT pistons on a nikasil bore?
The pistons and rings don't care whether they are going in steel sleeves or nikisil.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules