 Can I use SBT pistons on a nikasil bore?
    Can I use SBT pistons on a nikasil bore?

    I have a 97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 with nikasil bores and was wondering if your pistons and rings are compatible with them? You guys offer steel liners for my ski and didn't know if the ring package that is included with your pistons can only be used with them (steel bores).
    Re: Can I use SBT pistons on a nikasil bore?

    The pistons and rings don't care whether they are going in steel sleeves or nikisil.
