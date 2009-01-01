Found a good deal on a 4 seater couch. (Yamaha suv) and want something in addition to my standup to put around on/ carry gear etc. found an amazing deal on what looks to be a clean ski not far from me. I am curious on how this engine stacked up as Im not familiar with it. Its a 2 stroke 1200 cc non power valve engine. Input is appreciated. Im sure they ran it in multiple applications. My main concerns are reliable and longevity. Any known issues, etc. ski is an 01 if it makes a difference.