OEM KAWASAKI STARTER BLOWOUT SALE $21 shipped
Have many working freshwater OEM Kawasaki Starters on hand and would like to move some. Never a bad idea to have a spare around.
These fit many 1986-2004 Kawasaki models. X2 , 650sx , 750sx , 750sxi , sxr800 , ZXI 900 1100 , STX 750 900 1100 , 750ss sts st .
Fit any kawasaki with the 650 or 750 or 800 or 900 or 1100 motor.
$21 shipped each starter
for $10 extra I can throw in a nice OEM Bendix also
Paypal Jettdreams@yahoo.com if you want one. Thank you.
