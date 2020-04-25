 OEM KAWASAKI STARTER BLOWOUT SALE $21 shipped
  Today, 08:42 PM
    JettDreams
    JettDreams is online now
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    IL
    Age
    38
    Posts
    875

    OEM KAWASAKI STARTER BLOWOUT SALE $21 shipped

    Have many working freshwater OEM Kawasaki Starters on hand and would like to move some. Never a bad idea to have a spare around.

    These fit many 1986-2004 Kawasaki models. X2 , 650sx , 750sx , 750sxi , sxr800 , ZXI 900 1100 , STX 750 900 1100 , 750ss sts st .

    Fit any kawasaki with the 650 or 750 or 800 or 900 or 1100 motor.

    $21 shipped each starter

    for $10 extra I can throw in a nice OEM Bendix also

    Paypal Jettdreams@yahoo.com if you want one. Thank you.


