Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: OEM KAWASAKI STARTER BLOWOUT SALE $21 shipped #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location IL Age 38 Posts 875 OEM KAWASAKI STARTER BLOWOUT SALE $21 shipped Have many working freshwater OEM Kawasaki Starters on hand and would like to move some. Never a bad idea to have a spare around.



These fit many 1986-2004 Kawasaki models. X2 , 650sx , 750sx , 750sxi , sxr800 , ZXI 900 1100 , STX 750 900 1100 , 750ss sts st .



Fit any kawasaki with the 650 or 750 or 800 or 900 or 1100 motor.



$21 shipped each starter



for $10 extra I can throw in a nice OEM Bendix also



Paypal Jettdreams@yahoo.com if you want one. Thank you.





20200425_140419_resized.jpg Last edited by JettDreams; Today at 08:45 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules