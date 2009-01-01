Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rebuilt oem js 440/550/sx crankshaft #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Havasu City AZ Posts 152 Rebuilt oem js 440/550/sx crankshaft Rebuilt OEM Crankshaft for Kawasaki 440/550/550sx models





All Japanese Bearings and Rods





Trued within 0.001"





$550 shipped in USA with no core



$450 shipped with re-buildable core provided (must have replaceable lower rod pin)





CORE REFUND INSTRUCTIONS:





Once we receive your core and confirm it is a re-buildable core assembly, we will immediately issue a refund of the core charge. You may send us your core ahead of time to receive the discount up front, and not have to wait for a refund.





JS550 Crankshaft core charge/refund amount $100





AVAILABLE AT THE LINK BELOW!



https://www.c57racing.com/store/p361/REBUILT_OEM_JS_440%2F550%2FSX_CRANKSHAFT.htm





550 2.jpg550.jpg





Last edited by c57racing.com; Today at 05:19 PM .



For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs!



