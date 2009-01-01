 Rebuilt oem js 440/550/sx crankshaft
  Today, 05:18 PM
    c57racing.com
    c57racing.com is offline
    Frequent Poster c57racing.com's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Havasu City AZ
    Posts
    152

    Rebuilt oem js 440/550/sx crankshaft

    Rebuilt OEM Crankshaft for Kawasaki 440/550/550sx models


    All Japanese Bearings and Rods


    Trued within 0.001"


    $550 shipped in USA with no core

    $450 shipped with re-buildable core provided (must have replaceable lower rod pin)


    CORE REFUND INSTRUCTIONS:


    Once we receive your core and confirm it is a re-buildable core assembly, we will immediately issue a refund of the core charge. You may send us your core ahead of time to receive the discount up front, and not have to wait for a refund.


    JS550 Crankshaft core charge/refund amount $100


    AVAILABLE AT THE LINK BELOW!

    https://www.c57racing.com/store/p361/REBUILT_OEM_JS_440%2F550%2FSX_CRANKSHAFT.htm


    550 2.jpg550.jpg


    Last edited by c57racing.com; Today at 05:19 PM.
    www.c57racing.com

    For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs!

    SHOP SERVICES AVAILABLE INCLUDING CYLINDER BORING/ DECKING/ RECHAMBERING/ AND CRANKSHAFT REBUILD SERVICE.
